Niagara County Department of Health outlines Point of Dispensing vaccine operations

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Department of Health announced it is beginning to conduct Point of Dispensing (POD) operations for the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Health officials tell News 4 PODs will be scheduled Tuesday through Thursday weekly, depending on vaccine availability.

Primary POD locations have been identified in Lockport, Niagara Falls, and North Tonawanda, according to the NCDOH.

All POD operations are pre-registration only, and sites will change to ensure access by different areas across the county, officials say.

The county’s Director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness, Elise Pignatora, says there are two steps to securing an appointment for the vaccine at one of the PODs:

Determine if you are eligible in the current NYS priority group by visiting https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/, click “Check Eligibility,” and complete the form. Print out the page that tells you if you are eligible (or save a screenshot on your phone) and bring it to the POD with you. You will need to bring proof of eligibility such as an employee ID, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status. Schedule an appointment at one of the providers displayed after you complete the eligibility form. Vaccinations are available by appointment only by registering here for Niagara County Department of Health PODs.

The NCDOH also says participants will receive a vaccination card that lists when the second dose should be received.

“Appointments will be made available for the current number of vaccine doses we have on hand to administer,” Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said.

According to officials, the NCDOH is administering the Moderna vaccine, which requires a second dose of the same vaccine a month later to complete the vaccination series.

To find a location, click here or call the COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).