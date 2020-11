(WIVB) – There have been 56 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Niagara County since Friday morning, the Niagara County Department of Health said Monday.

The county’s current total of cases since the pandemic began is 2,182, including isolations, recoveries, and deaths.

There are currently 152 active cases in the county, two of whom are hospitalized.

So far, 1,928 people have recovered and there have been 102 deaths.

