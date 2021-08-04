Niagara County Health officials plead with residents to get vaccinated to get out of CDC’s “substantial risk” status

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Health officials in Niagara County are urging unvaccinated residents to roll up their sleeves after the county was declared a substantial risk area for contracting the COVID-19.

The county is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases between July 29th and August 4th. Officials say many of those cases are among the unvaccinated. At last check, about 69% of county residents have been fully vaccinated already.

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? | Click Here

“When I talk to people who have had covid, read about people who have had covid, they’re talking about effects that they’ve had for six, seven, eight, nine months and these are serious after effects, brain fog, loss of sense of smell and taste,” said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County Public Health Director. “Those things are still happening for a lot of people. The problems with the heart, the problems with respiratory, that continues on after you get covid. Get the shot. The very short after effects are so much better than the ones you have if you actually have covid.”

Vaccine Information for Niagara County Department of Health, click here.