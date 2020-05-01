Niagara County organizations holding drive-thru zoo this weekend

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County Down Under and Party Animals are teaming to bring residents a “social distancing” drive-thru zoo this weekend.

It’s a free community event on both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The public can view over 40 animals, including camels, kangaroos, goats, sheep, cavies, a miniature cow, and more from their cars at 640 Eire Ave. in North Tonawanda.

Organizers say they’ve had to cancel numerous events due to COVID-19.

The drive-by zoo is a fundraising event for animal care, feed, and hay.

Organizers also tell us donations can be made the day of or through PayPal at Swkennels@yahoo.com.

