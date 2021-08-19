Niagara County Public Health Director says COVID-19 vaccine is keeping more people from dying

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even with booster shots on the way to our region, health officials are still asking people to start the vaccination process to stop the spread.

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says it’s important for people to get the vaccine if they haven’t.

Niagara County has seen cases increase, with two-thirds of those being found in unvaccinated people. And in Chautauqua County, less than 50 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Stapleton says that should send a clear message for people thinking about getting the vaccine.

“We’re seeing numbers increase, but we’re not seeing the number of deaths increase at the same rate, and that’s because of the vaccine,” Stapleton says. “People who are on the fence and say ‘I’m not sure if I’m ready,’ now is the time to be ready to take that vaccine.”

Stapleton says the positivity rates will continue to increase until vaccination numbers get where they need to be.