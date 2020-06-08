Niagara County reporting 1,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 75 deaths

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County health officials are reporting new cases of COVID-19 via its Department of Health COVID map.

Confirmed cases countywide are now 1,150, an increase of 27 since Friday, but there are no new deaths to report, keeping the total at 75.

At this time, there are 226 active cases, and 849 people have recovered.

The Department of Health says 18,348 people have been tested.

For a detailed look at the map, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.