Niagara County reports two new COVID deaths, nine new positive cases

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County health officials are reporting two more COVID deaths, raising the death toll to 93.

An 82-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions, are the latest to die from the virus in Niagara County.

The county is also reporting nine new positive cases, making the total 1,317 confirmed cases throughout Niagara County.

Sixty-nine cases remain active with two people hospitalized, and 1,155 have recovered.

According to Niagara County, 37,020 people have been tested.

