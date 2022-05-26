NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health will be partnering with Niagara County school districts to offer free COVID-19 booster clinics. The clinics are for everyone 5 years and older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children 5 to 11 years old in May. NCDOH said children 5 years and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive their booster, or fourth vaccine dose, three months after completing their primary Pfizer vaccine series, which includes a third dose.

“Vaccinations and boosters are the most effective way to protect against severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications from COVID-19,” said NCDOH Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton. “The availability of boosters for 5-to-11-year-olds provides us another opportunity to safeguard the health of our children and our communities. I urge parents and guardians to get children ages 5 and over vaccinated and boosted to ensure safe and long lasting protection.”

According to statewide vaccination rates, 31.7% of kids 5 to 11 in Niagara County are vaccinated, while 41.8% of 5-to-11-year-olds are vaccinated in New York State. For 12-to-17-year-olds, 60.8% in Niagara County are vaccinated, while 78.1% are vaccinated in New York State.

Booster clinic schedule

June 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilson High School in the Zipp Gym Foyer

June 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Royalton-Hartland High School in the Cafeteria

June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Niagara Career & Tech Educational Center

June 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Niagara Wheatfield in the Adult Learning Center

June 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Niagara Falls City Schools at Cataract Elementary

June 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Barker Jr. Sr. High School in the Cafeteria

June 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lewiston-Porter in the Community Resource Center

June 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Newfane in the Early Childhood Center

June 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lockport City Schools at Aaron Mossell Jr. High School

June 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at North Tonawanda HS in the Alumni Student Activity Center

June 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Starpoint in the Fricano Primary Cafeteria

COVID first, second, third/additional dose for immune-compromised individuals, and initial boosters and additional boosters will be available at all NCDOH vaccination clinics. Registration is encouraged but not required.