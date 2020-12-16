Niagara County Sheriff warns of COVID vaccine scams

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office shared information from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on how people can avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams.

1. You most likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.

2. You cannot pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

3. You cannot pay to get early access to the vaccine.

4. No one from Medicare or the Health Department will contact you to acquire a dose.

5. No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer (like a private insurance company) will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up for the vaccine.

6. Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

7. If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine, STOP. That’s a scam.

8. You should only get a vaccine from a trusted source, like a doctor.

Niagara County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook