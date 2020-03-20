Niagara County Sheriff’s Office making phone calls for inmates cheaper amid pandemic

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says there are now rate reductions to enable more contact between inmates and their family and friends.

“We are doing all we can to help keep families communicating during these unprecedented times,” said Filicetti. “With the current pandemic, we know it’s important for families to stay connected.”

The jail worked with the telephone provider to reduce the calling rates for local and long-distance calls for inmates.

Filicetti says the jail eliminated the first minute charges for all call types as well. Additionally, inmates will receive two free five minute calls per week.

It will reset each Saturday at midnight and remain in effect for the next 30 days, according to officials.