Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says some non-essential services to be affected by state’s decision

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–This afternoon Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti addressed the state’s decision to reduce local government employees by 50% until further notice.

Filicetti says all emergency personnel will remain available, including Road Patrol, Communications, and Corrections.

Some non-essential services offered by the Sheriff’s Office will be affected, according to Filicetti.

Here’s what the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says will not be available: