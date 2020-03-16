Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says some non-essential services to be affected by state’s decision

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–This afternoon Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti addressed the state’s decision to reduce local government employees by 50% until further notice.
Filicetti says all emergency personnel will remain available, including Road Patrol, Communications, and Corrections.
Some non-essential services offered by the Sheriff’s Office will be affected, according to Filicetti.
Here’s what the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says will not be available:
- Not able to offer free car seat checks at this time.
- All traffic safety programs will be canceled until further notice.
- The Civil Division will not be able to process evictions during this shutdown.
- The Victim Services Division will only be able to perform emergency functions. They will not be able to process any claims or reimbursements at this time.
- The Forensic Laboratory will not be able to process any evidence until further notice.
- The NCSO Records Division will be closed during this shutdown.