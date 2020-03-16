1  of  2
Breaking News
NY, CT, NJ to close restaurants, gyms, bars, and more starting Monday night as NY cases rise to 950 Seven total confirmed coronavirus cases in Erie County
Closings
There are currently 344 active closings. Click for more details.

Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says some non-essential services to be affected by state’s decision

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–This afternoon Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti addressed the state’s decision to reduce local government employees by 50% until further notice.

Filicetti says all emergency personnel will remain available, including Road Patrol, Communications, and Corrections.

Some non-essential services offered by the Sheriff’s Office will be affected, according to Filicetti.

Here’s what the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says will not be available:

  • Not able to offer free car seat checks at this time.
  • All traffic safety programs will be canceled until further notice.
  • The Civil Division will not be able to process evictions during this shutdown.
  • The Victim Services Division will only be able to perform emergency functions. They will not be able to process any claims or reimbursements at this time.
  • The Forensic Laboratory will not be able to process any evidence until further notice.
  •  The NCSO Records Division will be closed during this shutdown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Don't Miss