Niagara County SPCA suggests making a coronavirus preparedness plan to include pets

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County SPCA is suggesting residents create a coronavirus preparedness plan that includes their pets.

According to the SPCA, this suggestion is if COVID-19 affects Niagara County.

People with pets should identify family members or friends to care for pets if someone in the household becomes sick and is hospitalized.

Other steps the SPCA says to take when making a preparedness plan with pets include:

Research potential boarding facilities to utilize in the event boarding your pet becomes necessary.

Have crates, food and extra supplies for your pet on hand in case moving them becomes necessary or if the disease spreads in the community and it becomes necessary to reduce social exposure.

All animal vaccines should be up to date in the event boarding becomes necessary.

Ensure all medications are documented with dosages and administering instructions. Including the prescription from the prescribing veterinarian is also helpful.

Pets should have identification including a collar with current identification tags and a registered microchip.

“Niagara County SPCA recommends staying diligent in preparations, but not overreacting to COVID-19 concerns. By creating a preparedness plan ahead of time for the unlikely event it becomes necessary to put into motion, community members can do their part to ensure animal service resources do not become overwhelmed and their pets are spared unnecessary stress,” a spokesperson said in a statement to News 4.