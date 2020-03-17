Niagara County to use former Newfane Hospital to house quarantined individuals

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The former Newfane Intercommunity Hospital will act as housing for quarantined individuals if needed to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to Niagara County officials.

Eastern Niagara Hospital and the county announced the short term agreement on Tuesday.

“This partnership between Eastern Niagara Hospital and Niagara County is the type of collaboration and cooperation our community needs as we work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all in this together,” Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said.

Officials tell News 4, this site will be for those not showing symptoms but cannot be quarantined to their home for various reasons.

CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital Anne McCaffrey released this statement: