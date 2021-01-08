Niagara County working to prioritize ‘mass vaccination clinics,’ increasing access to COVID-19 vaccine

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Health Department is working on making sure it has mass vaccination clinics that help the most people, known as “Point of Dispensing” sites.

A county official says drive-through operations will be a high priority.

“We will be prioritizing POD drive-through operations as a key focus for our staff and volunteer efforts.” “All POD sites are drive-through operations, pre-registration only and scheduled on a week-to-week basis based on vaccine availability and NYS phases.” Daniel J. Stapleton, Public Health Director

The county says they will work to make sure that the most vulnerable residents and frontline workers, will be among the first in the county to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

“The community can play an important role by following key isolation and quarantine actions, while we work to ensure a safe, efficient and equitable vaccination campaign is available to our community members.” Elise Pignatora, Director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness

Information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations in Niagara County can be found here.