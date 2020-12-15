Niagara County yellow zone now includes Niagara Falls, Lockport

(WIVB)–The yellow zone has now expanded to more areas in Niagara County.
It now includes Niagara Falls, Lockport, and the rest of the southern portion of the county.
Batavia in Genesee County is also in a yellow zone.
These are the restrictions in a yellow zone:
- Worship services are limited to half capacity.
- Non-essential gatherings cannot have more than 25 people both indoors or outdoors.
- Businesses can stay open.
- Restaurants must limit tables to four people.
- Schools remain open with a 20% weekly testing requirement for teachers and students who are in school.