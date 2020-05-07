Niagara Falls and Jamestown to receive Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program grants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says the City of Niagara Falls and City of Jamestown will receive grants under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.

Niagara Falls will receive $142,134, and Jamestown will get $56,255 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Kennedy says he’s pleased the municipalities are getting the emergency funding.

“Our first responders on the front lines need resources to continue to respond to the coronavirus,” Kennedy added.

The money can be used for:

Overtime costs

Equipment and supplies, including PPE for law enforcement and medical personnel

Hiring

Training

Travel expenses related to resource distributions to impacted areas

Addressing the medical needs of inmates in state and local prisons, jails, and detention centers

