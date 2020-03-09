Niagara Falls bracing for the possible impact Coronavirus fears can have on tourism

On an average year, the Niagara Falls State Park gets about 8 million visitors from all over the world. Many of those tourists, come from other countries including China.

The CDC issued a health travel warning that calls for restrictions on entry into the US from countries like China and Iran, and because of that, Niagara Falls is preparing to see a drop in visitors.

“So, what we’re trying to do, is sort of adapt to what might be a little bit more of a challenged tourist season this year, we fully expect to see some of our overseas friends as the season winds up, but in the beginning, we recognize that there’s probably going to see some challenges as we start the tourist season,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

“It’s not as though there’s this bumper crop of cases in Niagara Falls, as a matter of fact, our friends downstate are having more of a challenge than we are. So I would say to folks making plans, Niagara falls is waiting for you.”



