Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announces pay cuts for management

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Effective Monday, the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is reducing the salaries of all its managers until further notice.

A hospital spokesperson says the cuts will range from 20% for Memorial’s CEO to 7% percent for Department Directors and other members of the management team. Medical center administrators, including its vice presidents, will see a 10% pay reduction.

This comes after the hospital furloughed 52 employees. Officials say none of the furloughs will affect patient care at the bedside.

Memorial continues to recruit and hire physicians, nurses, and other direct patient care personnel.

“I could not be prouder of the way the Memorial Medical Center team has responded to the challenges brought on by this pandemic and I will be the first to say it isn’t fair for team members to absorb furloughs or cuts in pay. But in times such as this we are sometimes called upon to lead by example in order to ensure our ability to continue serving those who depend on us so much,” Niagara Falls Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo said.

