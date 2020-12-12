Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center receives COVID-19 vaccine freezer ahead of distribution

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– With the FDA’s emergency-use approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is getting ready for its arrival.

The medical center says they’ve received a “NUAIRE” ultra-low temperature freezer to store the 975 vaccine doses expected to arrive next week.

They say the vaccine will be kept at -70 degrees Celsius and the freezer will be stored in a secure room.

Pharmacy Director Michelle Lewis models the special gloves needed to

access the freezer.

Officials tell us the freezer door can only be open for 60 to 90 seconds before needing to be closed again for hours. The temperature is so cold in the freezer, requiring staff to wear cryogenic gloves

The medical center is speaking with the Niagara County Department of Health to “share freezer space” if the county needs it.