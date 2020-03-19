1  of  2
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center suspends all patient visitation

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Wednesday, the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center suspended all patient visitation.

The only exception is if the visitor is essential to the care of the patient or if the visit involves family members or legal representatives, officials say.

Visitors to the Labor and Delivery Unit are limited to one visitor per maternity patient as well.

The medical center also says it’s not allowing children under 14 to enter any of its facilities.

Due to this change, no visitors are allowed at the Schoellkopf Nursing Home. Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo said they’re utilizing tools such as Skype to assure nursing home residents can regularly contact loved ones.

