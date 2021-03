NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Niagara County residents 65 and older on Wednesday.

It will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Niagara Falls City School District’s Community Education Center, formerly known as the 60th Street Elementary School on Lindbergh Avenue.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be dispensed.

Appointments are required. You must prove your age by showing a driver’s license or Medicare card.