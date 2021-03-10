NFMMC vaccine clinic vaccinates hundreds; hospital awaits guidance from the state on expanded eligibility

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Michelle Lewis is the director of pharmacy Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center she’s been helping fill Johnson & Johnson vaccines all afternoon. They’re vaccinating people 65 and older.

Since the state moved the goal post again for the vaccination age to 60 and older, they’re hoping to be able to have enough for everyone in that new group.

“We’re hoping, obviously based on supply, once we get supply, once we get more supply we can definitely expand our services as well,” said Michelle Lewis director of pharmacy Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. “This week, prior to that announcement we had already booked our 65 and older clinics.”

Like the Niagara County Health Department the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been seeing a decline in vaccine supply.

“In the beginning we were getting close to 900 initial doses, and lately it’s been 400 to 500 initial doses,” said Joseph A. Ruffolo President & CEO of the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. “Every week, it’s the same thing every week we’re short of what we request.”

He says when it comes to vaccine, he feels as though the selective category system needs to be eliminated.

“If they were to just simply open it up to 18 and over and we target it to residents in Niagara County, or Niagara County and northern Erie County by zip code, so we could just get everybody vaccinated at once and not spend so much time screening — you qualify, and you don’t,” he said.