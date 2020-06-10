Niagara University offering COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays in June

(WIVB)–Niagara University will offer COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays throughout June.

University officials say this is in partnership with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

RN’s and other healthcare professionals from NFMMC will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 16, 23, and 30 in the parking lot of the Butler Building on the campus.

It will be drive-thru or walk-thru testing, and preregistration is required.

NU asks you to call 716-278-4496 to make an appointment, and have your health insurance card on hand when making the appointment.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.