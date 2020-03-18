Nine additional positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Health Department confirms there are nine additional positive cases of coronavirus to add to the four already announced this morning, bringing Tuesday’s total to 13.

The nine additional individuals include:

Female, 60s

Female, 20s

Male, 60s

Female, 30s

Female, 70s

Male, 50s

Female, 40s

Male, 60s

Female, late teens

Health officials say two live in the Town of Hamburg, one of those in the Village of Blasdell, four in the Town of Amherst, three in the Village of Williamsville, Clarence, Village of East Aurora, and Holland.

The individuals have been notified and placed in mandatory isolation. Officials are identifying close contacts of the individuals and placing those close contacts in mandatory quarantine to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the Department of Health, they are planning a press conference for Wednesday morning.

These nine new positive cases bring the overall total in the county to 20.