No changes to social distancing guidelines for schools yet, local districts watching very closely

(WIVB) — The New York State Health Department and the CDC are considering whether to change the social distancing guidelines for schools.

There have been no changes yet, but local school districts are watching it very closely.

“We miss the routine, we miss the structure.”

Peter Stuhlmiller is a board member for NY State United Teachers. He says he would trust a loosening of the six-foot distancing in classrooms if the CDC or state health department decide on it based on the science and not because of public pressure.

“And we should have public health and safety as the primary goal backed by research and data rather than some frustration and anger that people feel that they are just getting tired of it and they just want to snap their fingers and have this be over and pretend it’s all normal,” Stuhlmiller said.

A recent study out of Massachusetts indicates three-foot distancing in classrooms may be safe enough with masks. Hamburg School Superintendent Michael Cornell says if that became the new guidance, more students could be brought into classrooms, but it would still take weeks to actually implement.

“We would listen to the guidance of our public health partners and we would consider that locally and do what we always do which is make really good decisions,” Cornell added.

Just today, the Frontier Central School District sent out a parent survey asking that if the guidance did change how many families would opt for five days a week in class instruction as opposed to remote learning.

But even if three-foot distancing is allowed, and buses, there would still not be enough space to get all students back and forth to class every day in Holland Central Schools.

“The transportation would be the issue. I would need very many more parents or students who were able to drive here. The bus is 7 1/2 feet wide we have one student per seat,” Holland Superintendent Cathy Fabiatos said.