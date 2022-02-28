BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Wednesday, students and staff across the state won’t be required to wear masks in school anymore.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Sunday.

The Erie County Health Department announced Monday they’re backing the state’s decision.

President of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, Michael Cornell, said this week was supposed to be used to evaluate data and the governor pivoted well.

“Fast forward to the Friday at the end of vacation, the CDC comes out with guidance that actually reflects reality of what’s happening in communities and to her credit she took a look at that guidance and made a decision quickly,” he said.

He said after talking to superintendents from not only our region but also other parts of the state, everyone plans to lift the mask mandate Wednesday.

Cornell was on a call Monday morning with the state health commissioner to give his input for new COVID guidance moving forward.

He said his feeling is that guidance will help schools continue to learn how to live with COVID without upending the way they run.

“I would expect to see guidance that continues on that path so we can educate children and help them learn and love school with minimal barriers minimal restrictions snare requirements related to COVID.”

Most districts lifting the mandate also encourage families who still want their child to wear a mask to do so.

Cornell said the most important thing is understanding each child’s needs with this change.

“I think it’s gonna be really exciting, I think again you have some of our little boys and girls who think the only way to be safe in school is with a mask and it’s gonna be we’ll have to take some time to kind of teach and reteach certain school based routines.”

