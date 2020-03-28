North Collins family tests positive for coronavirus after returning from Nashville

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lisa Witt and her husband traveled to Nashville at the beginning of March. When they returned back home to North Collins she thought they had a post-vacation bug – but after getting tested, she, her husband, and their five-year-old daughter all were positive for coronavirus.

They took every step possible to stay healthy, sanitizing their hotel room, and making sure to constantly wash their hands.

The entire Witt family went under quarantine as they waited for her husband’s results.

After notification of their positive cases, the health department tested the rest of the family.

“I had to take the four kids and myself to get tested at the testing site and that was very emotional. It was like we failed. We failed our kids to have to put them through that. Even though it was the tiniest little swab, the anxiety of going there and then these people going up to your window all garbed up to swab you it was definitely emotional,” Witt said.

Both she and her five-year-old daughter also tested positive. Lisa says her symptoms are similar to a bad cold while her daughter isn’t really showing symptoms at all.

The Witt family is now recovering. Lisa says she’s thankful they were able to get tested. But now that many people who are showing symptoms don’t have access to testing, she’s urging Western New Yorkers to just stay home.

She says one of the positives that has come out of all of this has been the response from their community. Many reached out to make sure they’re okay and that they have food while they’ve recovered.