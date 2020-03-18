North Tonawanda declares State of Emergency

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–North Tonawanda Mayor Pappas is declaring a State of Emergency due to COVID-19 until further notice.

The mayor is also directing all departments of North Tonawanda to take necessary steps to protect residents. City Hall, as well as the city market, will close to the public effective immediately.

Anyone who needs to do city business is asked to use the city website, phone, or drop box.

Mayor Pappas says police and fire will continue service as usual, but they will comply with the state mandate to drop the workforce by 50%.

The parking ban in the city has also been lifted.