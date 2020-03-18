1  of  2
Breaking News
More than 1,300 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY Number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County rises to 11
Closings
There are currently 380 active closings. Click for more details.

North Tonawanda declares State of Emergency

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–North Tonawanda Mayor Pappas is declaring a State of Emergency due to COVID-19 until further notice.

The mayor is also directing all departments of North Tonawanda to take necessary steps to protect residents. City Hall, as well as the city market, will close to the public effective immediately.

Anyone who needs to do city business is asked to use the city website, phone, or drop box.

Mayor Pappas says police and fire will continue service as usual, but they will comply with the state mandate to drop the workforce by 50%.

The parking ban in the city has also been lifted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss