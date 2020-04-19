North Tonawanda Mayor provides COVID update for city

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas provided an update for the city Sunday afternoon.

Pappas started by thanking all essential workers in the city and says the City market remains open as an essential service but with social distancing still in effect.

“It is mandatory to wear facial masks, and it is advisable to wear gloves when shopping there to help protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID 19,” Pappas said.

He also says the “bulk pick up” is scheduled to continue the week of May 3, but residents are asked to please put extra articles in plastic bags when possible.

“Niagara County cases are still rising with 253 and 30 in NT so we have not hit the peak of infection to date. Therefore, it is imperative that everyone continue to remain compliant with the executive orders and not put others in danger of contacting the virus,” Mayor Pappas said. “With improved weather it will be difficult for families to refrain from going out unless necessary, but we must continue to remain resilient. Unfortunately, social distancing is here to stay for now. We do not want to have the entire community to be in total lockdown if the virus should return in the cooler fall weather.”

