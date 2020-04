Barbershops and salon owners have been very busy these past few weeks. They’ve been making some changes to their business practices, so that when they’re allowed to open, they can do it in a way where their employees and their customers are safe from Covid-19.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep our staff healthy and everyone in there as safe as we can," Michael Dinino owner of Architect for Men on Main Street in Buffalo, he’s been making changes to his business to protect against the coronavirus pandemic.