Number of COVID-19 infections at Buffalo Fire and Police Department continue to decline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–In his coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Mayor Brown says the number of COVID-19 infections at the Buffalo Fire and Police Department continues to decline.

Currently, eight firefighters are positive for the virus, while 16 others are on administrative leave as a precaution, and 33 firefighters have recovered and returned to work.

As for the police department, three officers are positive, and 18 officers are out on administrative leave.

The mayor says 58 officers have recovered and returned to work.

