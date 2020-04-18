Nurse comes out of retirement to help in area hospitals during COVID crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hospital workers are on the front lines of this pandemic and run the risk of infection themselves.

We spoke with a nurse who came out of retirement just so she can help in the hospitals.

Cherie Hepp spent 40 years working as a nurse at Children’s Hospital and retired almost two years ago.

Some may say she got out just in time, but she doesn’t see it that way. She felt the need to come back during this COVID crisis and today was working inside Buffalo General Medical Center.

Hepp came out of retirement a couple weeks ago and has been fit testing N-95 masks on other nurses and answering calls on the Kaleida Health COVID Hotline reassuring other healthcare workers.

Kaleida took a few steps forward today beginning antibody treatment on more than a dozen patients and offering testing for additional essential workers like store clerks.

Chief Medical Officer David Hughes says keeping people home has helped flatten the curve enough that only about a third of all of Kaleida’s ventilators are being used for COVID patients.