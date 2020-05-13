Nursing home employee dies from COVID-19

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Health officials confirmed to News 4, Joan Neudecker, a McAuley Residence employee, has died from COVID-19.

According to Catholic Health, after a routine temperature check on April 25, two McAuley residents were found to have elevated temperatures.

Testing revealed both residents tested positive for the virus.

“Our health system’s Infection Control team immediately implemented protocols to test all residents in the facility’s two long term care units, and all staff throughout the facility, which again was beyond Department of Health requirements at that time,” Catholic Health said in a statement Wednesday.

Officials say following expansive testing, additional residents and staff members tested positive, including many who were asymptomatic.

All COVID positive residents were transferred to the St. Joseph Center, a COVID only nursing home.

“While we cannot comment on individual associate health matters, Catholic Health has been following all COVID-19 safety guidelines from the NYS Department of Health for more than two months to protect our long term care residents and our caregivers,” a spokesperson for Catholic Health told News 4.

The healthcare system says its nursing homes have been conducting mandatory health screenings of all associates and residents since March 7, before it was required.

Officials tell us they provide all staff at McAuley with procedural masks, which must be worn at all times, and staff caring for patients or residents with confirmed or suspected COVID receive N95 respirator masks.

Any associate of the healthcare system who has symptoms can also request a test through its Associate Health Department, Catholic Health added.

