BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, another group of New Yorkers will start getting the coronavirus vaccine — people who work or live in nursing homes.

Officials with the state’s Health Facilities Association and Center for Assisted Living say nursing homes have been working with the government to designate a pharmacy where vaccinations would take place.

Assisted living residents and staff are next on the state’s vaccination priority list.