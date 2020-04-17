Nursing homes must notify families of COVID-19 positive case or death within 24 hours

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Following an executive order, nursing homes in New York State must now notify families on a timely basis whenever there is a positive coronavirus case or death in the facility.

The States Health Department originally recommended nursing homes to do this – now this executive order makes it mandatory.

At his news conference today, Governor Cuomo and other state officials discussed families reporting they weren’t being kept up to date by a loved one’s nursing home facility.

But under this order, families must now be informed within 24 hours each time the facility has either a confirmed COVID-19 case or a death.

If the facility doesn’t comply – they’ll face consequences from the state.

“The Department of Health has put out guidance that said nursing homes should put out numbers of positives either in the nursing home in general or their family member. What we found through the critical reporting of this is that’s being ignored. So we’re doing an executive order that says they are mandated to do it and there will be penalties if they don’t,” Secretary to Gov. Cuomo Melissa DeRosa said.

She clarified that these facilities will face civil penalties if they don’t report it.

This all comes as cases and even deaths are on the rise in nursing homes and assisted care facilities across the state, including here in Western New York.