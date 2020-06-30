NY adds 8 more states to travel advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight more states have been added to New York’s travel advisory.
California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee now qualify.
Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.
Here is the full updated list:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
Here are the newest coronavirus statistics for Monday in New York:
- Patient Hospitalization – 891 (+38)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 72 (+20)
- Hospital Counties – 27
- Number ICU – 217 (+1)
- Number ICU that are intubated – 137 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 70,487 (+52)
- Deaths – 13
- Total Deaths – 24,855
Just over 52,000 people in the state were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, and only one percent of those people had the virus. Here’s a breakdown by region:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|New York City
|1.10%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|Capital Region
|0.70%
|0.50%
|0.30%
|Central New York
|1.20%
|0.50%
|1.40%
|Finger Lakes
|0.70%
|0.70%
|1.00%
|Long Island
|0.80%
|0.70%
|1.10%
|Hudson Valley
|1.00%
|0.60%
|1.00%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.30%
|2.20%
|0.90%
|North Country
|0.30%
|0.40%
|0.00%
|Southern Tier
|0.30%
|0.60%
|0.40%
|Western New York
|0.80%
|0.80%
|1.30%
After these 524 new cases were discovered, the state’s new total number of cases rose to 393,454. The new cases were found in 31 counties.
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,102
|3
|Allegany
|59
|0
|Broome
|716
|6
|Cattaraugus
|123
|0
|Cayuga
|115
|1
|Chautauqua
|127
|4
|Chemung
|141
|1
|Chenango
|146
|0
|Clinton
|101
|0
|Columbia
|464
|1
|Cortland
|47
|0
|Delaware
|91
|0
|Dutchess
|4,207
|6
|Erie
|7,292
|43
|Essex
|42
|0
|Franklin
|30
|0
|Fulton
|256
|0
|Genesee
|238
|0
|Greene
|260
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|159
|0
|Jefferson
|86
|0
|Lewis
|30
|0
|Livingston
|129
|1
|Madison
|357
|4
|Monroe
|3,742
|33
|Montgomery
|118
|0
|Nassau
|41,807
|27
|Niagara
|1,234
|6
|NYC
|215,179
|240
|Oneida
|1,627
|11
|Onondaga
|2,842
|20
|Ontario
|259
|2
|Orange
|10,723
|7
|Orleans
|281
|0
|Oswego
|197
|1
|Otsego
|84
|0
|Putnam
|1,326
|1
|Rensselaer
|553
|0
|Rockland
|13,590
|10
|Saratoga
|549
|0
|Schenectady
|800
|1
|Schoharie
|58
|0
|Schuyler
|12
|0
|Seneca
|69
|0
|St. Lawrence
|219
|0
|Steuben
|266
|0
|Suffolk
|41,385
|46
|Sullivan
|1,451
|0
|Tioga
|143
|1
|Tompkins
|177
|0
|Ulster
|1,781
|3
|Warren
|263
|0
|Washington
|246
|0
|Wayne
|170
|5
|Westchester
|34,838
|40
|Wyoming
|95
|0
|Yates
|46
|0
