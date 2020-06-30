Breaking News
NY adds 8 states to travel advisory
NY adds 8 more states to travel advisory

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wearing a bracelet that says “NY Tough,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight more states have been added to New York’s travel advisory.

California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee now qualify.

Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.

Here is the full updated list:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

Here are the newest coronavirus statistics for Monday in New York:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 891 (+38)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 72 (+20)
  • Hospital Counties – 27
  • Number ICU – 217 (+1)
  • Number ICU that are intubated – 137 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 70,487 (+52)
  • Deaths – 13
  • Total Deaths – 24,855

Just over 52,000 people in the state were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, and only one percent of those people had the virus. Here’s a breakdown by region:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
New York City1.10%1.00%1.00%
Capital Region0.70%0.50%0.30%
Central New York1.20%0.50%1.40%
Finger Lakes0.70%0.70%1.00%
Long Island0.80%0.70%1.10%
Hudson Valley1.00%0.60%1.00%
Mohawk Valley2.30%2.20%0.90%
North Country0.30%0.40%0.00%
Southern Tier0.30%0.60%0.40%
Western New York0.80%0.80%1.30%

After these 524 new cases were discovered, the state’s new total number of cases rose to 393,454. The new cases were found in 31 counties.

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,1023
Allegany590
Broome7166
Cattaraugus1230
Cayuga1151
Chautauqua1274
Chemung1411
Chenango1460
Clinton1010
Columbia4641
Cortland470
Delaware910
Dutchess4,2076
Erie7,29243
Essex420
Franklin300
Fulton2560
Genesee2380
Greene2600
Hamilton60
Herkimer1590
Jefferson860
Lewis300
Livingston1291
Madison3574
Monroe3,74233
Montgomery1180
Nassau41,80727
Niagara1,2346
NYC215,179240
Oneida1,62711
Onondaga2,84220
Ontario2592
Orange10,7237
Orleans2810
Oswego1971
Otsego840
Putnam1,3261
Rensselaer5530
Rockland13,59010
Saratoga5490
Schenectady8001
Schoharie580
Schuyler120
Seneca690
St. Lawrence2190
Steuben2660
Suffolk41,38546
Sullivan1,4510
Tioga1431
Tompkins1770
Ulster1,7813
Warren2630
Washington2460
Wayne1705
Westchester34,83840
Wyoming950
Yates460

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

