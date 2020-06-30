NY adds 8 more states to travel advisory

Wearing a bracelet that says “NY Tough,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight more states have been added to New York’s travel advisory.

California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee now qualify.

Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.

Here is the full updated list:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Here are the newest coronavirus statistics for Monday in New York:

Patient Hospitalization – 891 (+38)

– 891 (+38) Patients Newly Admitted – 72 (+20)

– 72 (+20) Hospital Counties – 27

– 27 Number ICU – 217 (+1)

– 217 (+1) Number ICU that are intubated – 137 (+1)

– 137 (+1) Total Discharges – 70,487 (+52)

– 70,487 (+52) Deaths – 13

– 13 Total Deaths – 24,855

Just over 52,000 people in the state were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, and only one percent of those people had the virus. Here’s a breakdown by region:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY New York City 1.10% 1.00% 1.00% Capital Region 0.70% 0.50% 0.30% Central New York 1.20% 0.50% 1.40% Finger Lakes 0.70% 0.70% 1.00% Long Island 0.80% 0.70% 1.10% Hudson Valley 1.00% 0.60% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 2.30% 2.20% 0.90% North Country 0.30% 0.40% 0.00% Southern Tier 0.30% 0.60% 0.40% Western New York 0.80% 0.80% 1.30%

After these 524 new cases were discovered, the state’s new total number of cases rose to 393,454. The new cases were found in 31 counties.

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,102 3 Allegany 59 0 Broome 716 6 Cattaraugus 123 0 Cayuga 115 1 Chautauqua 127 4 Chemung 141 1 Chenango 146 0 Clinton 101 0 Columbia 464 1 Cortland 47 0 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,207 6 Erie 7,292 43 Essex 42 0 Franklin 30 0 Fulton 256 0 Genesee 238 0 Greene 260 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 159 0 Jefferson 86 0 Lewis 30 0 Livingston 129 1 Madison 357 4 Monroe 3,742 33 Montgomery 118 0 Nassau 41,807 27 Niagara 1,234 6 NYC 215,179 240 Oneida 1,627 11 Onondaga 2,842 20 Ontario 259 2 Orange 10,723 7 Orleans 281 0 Oswego 197 1 Otsego 84 0 Putnam 1,326 1 Rensselaer 553 0 Rockland 13,590 10 Saratoga 549 0 Schenectady 800 1 Schoharie 58 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 69 0 St. Lawrence 219 0 Steuben 266 0 Suffolk 41,385 46 Sullivan 1,451 0 Tioga 143 1 Tompkins 177 0 Ulster 1,781 3 Warren 263 0 Washington 246 0 Wayne 170 5 Westchester 34,838 40 Wyoming 95 0 Yates 46 0

