NY administers nearly 1.2 million vaccine doses in 7 days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Close to 1.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York over the past seven days. Almost 190,000 doses were also administered in the 24 hours leading up to the governor’s Saturday vaccination update.
Speaking on Saturday, Governor Cuomo said the state’s vaccination progress was something New Yorkers “could take great pride in,” but added “we are not out of the woods yet. The governor went on to say:
“This virus is still out there and the footrace against the infection rate is still on. More than 30 percent of New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated, but if we slow down now we risk undoing our hard-earned progress. As we have done since day one, we will continue to work with local communities and providers to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker, and to remind everyone that the vaccine is effective and necessary to defeat COVID once and for all.”Governor Andrew Cuomo
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
Total doses administered – 14,295,610
Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 189,254
Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,173,590
Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 43.8%
Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 30.7%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|511,201
|4,403
|370,527
|4,766
|Central New York
|428,817
|2,632
|330,607
|5,352
|Finger Lakes
|530,686
|3,959
|391,504
|4,786
|Long Island
|1,081,421
|10,364
|724,172
|14,118
|Mid-Hudson
|926,622
|9,941
|622,823
|12,500
|Mohawk Valley
|210,603
|1,240
|162,279
|2,048
|New York City
|3,995,566
|46,022
|2,731,356
|48,048
|North Country
|200,484
|868
|167,482
|1,737
|Southern Tier
|277,712
|1,798
|210,121
|3,693
|Western New York
|574,555
|5,701
|412,657
|5,938
|Statewide
|8,737,667
|86,928
|6,123,528
|102,986
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980
|Week 18 Doses
arriving 04/12 – 04/18
|763,825
|774,825
|1,538,650
|15,191,630