(WIVB) — The New York State Department of Health is announcing a new policy for testing people in hospitals and nursing homes.

The state says that all hospital patients and nursing home residents will have to be tested for both COVID-19 and the flu if they’ve been exposed to either illness, or are showing symptoms.

The state is also now requiring hospitals and nursing homes to test people who may have died from the flu or COVID-19.

Flu season starts in October.