NY Coronavirus Update: Sept. 23

NEW YORK (WETM) — The Governor’s Office today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

The Governor today also launched two new web pages to provide expanded COVID-19 data. The first focuses on COVID-19 variants, providing public information on how we track variants, why we track variants, and updated data.

The second webpage includes the COVID-19 Breakthrough Data Report, which displays COVID-19 breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and in-depth data over time.

The breakthrough data shows that as of September 20, 2021, the New York State Department of Health is aware of 78,416 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 0.7% of fully vaccinated people 12-years or older. Also, 5,555 hospitalizations with COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 0.05% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over and it’s critical that we continue to make progress getting shots in arms throughout the state to keep New Yorkers healthy and safe,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re implementing mask requirements in schools and facilities to keep children and their parents safe, but those measures alone won’t defeat this pandemic—we need to get everyone who’s eligible vaccinated immediately. If you haven’t received your shot and are eligible, it’s vitally important that you get it as soon as possible at one of the many sites located around the state.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 198,847
  • Total Positive –  4,814
  • Percent Positive – 2.42%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.75%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,320 (-32)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 291
  • Patients in ICU – 552 (-8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 331 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 198,935 (+274)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 39
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,313

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,434

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,846,507
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,924
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 347,404
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionMonday, September 20, 2021Tuesday, September 21, 2021Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Capital Region4.01%4.04%3.80%
Central New York4.99%4.86%4.48%
Finger Lakes4.84%4.78%4.46%
Long Island3.80%3.68%3.59%
Mid-Hudson3.09%2.92%2.81%
Mohawk Valley5.08%4.86%4.58%
New York City1.95%1.91%1.82%
North Country5.91%5.85%5.71%
Southern Tier3.45%3.41%3.38%
Western New York4.85%4.81%4.26%
Statewide2.98%2.91%2.75%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCMonday, September 20, 2021Tuesday, September 21, 2021Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Bronx1.88%1.91%1.89%
Kings2.12%2.05%1.91%
New York1.52%1.51%1.43%
Queens2.08%2.02%1.97%
Richmond2.49%2.45%2.26%

Yesterday, 4,814 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,373,329. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany28,51374
Allegany4,03819
Broome21,898125
Cattaraugus6,75022
Cayuga7,94216
Chautauqua10,98040
Chemung9,11243
Chenango4,21222
Clinton5,71642
Columbia4,6649
Cortland4,84016
Delaware3,09020
Dutchess33,82757
Erie99,259190
Essex1,95112
Franklin3,56432
Fulton5,32111
Genesee6,09730
Greene3,97219
Hamilton4080
Herkimer6,03017
Jefferson7,52132
Lewis3,21811
Livingston5,20418
Madison5,42625
Monroe78,254203
Montgomery5,11218
Nassau207,104393
Niagara22,18348
NYC1,056,4921,520
Oneida25,89997
Onondaga45,981128
Ontario8,56929
Orange54,619111
Orleans3,67732
Oswego9,66744
Otsego4,1773
Putnam11,87026
Rensselaer13,36445
Rockland50,94350
Saratoga18,46849
Schenectady15,32532
Schoharie2,0837
Schuyler1,2895
Seneca2,4899
St. Lawrence8,97567
Steuben8,48995
Suffolk228,170535
Sullivan7,82720
Tioga4,43434
Tompkins5,97428
Ulster16,37329
Warren4,72520
Washington3,96722
Wayne7,01340
Westchester140,934154
Wyoming3,92311
Yates1,4078

Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,313. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Delaware1
Dutchess1
Genesee1
Kings4
Livingston1
Madison1
Manhattan2
Nassau5
Oneida4
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Orange2
Queens6
St. Lawrence2
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Washington1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 28,380 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 42,548 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region743,589702683,736682
Central New York581,154807539,314710
Finger Lakes754,3011,244702,3671,013
Long Island1,846,5363,7311,633,9853,637
Mid-Hudson1,438,1862,5501,275,6302,231
Mohawk Valley290,097456268,530431
New York City6,524,09316,0825,776,81831,725
North Country269,499348243,219331
Southern Tier386,197646356,532526
Western New York824,7691,814756,8931,262
Statewide13,658,42128,38012,237,02442,548

