NY Coronavirus Update: Sept. 23

NEW YORK (WETM) — The Governor’s Office today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
The Governor today also launched two new web pages to provide expanded COVID-19 data. The first focuses on COVID-19 variants, providing public information on how we track variants, why we track variants, and updated data.
The second webpage includes the COVID-19 Breakthrough Data Report, which displays COVID-19 breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and in-depth data over time.
The breakthrough data shows that as of September 20, 2021, the New York State Department of Health is aware of 78,416 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 0.7% of fully vaccinated people 12-years or older. Also, 5,555 hospitalizations with COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 0.05% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older.
“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over and it’s critical that we continue to make progress getting shots in arms throughout the state to keep New Yorkers healthy and safe,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re implementing mask requirements in schools and facilities to keep children and their parents safe, but those measures alone won’t defeat this pandemic—we need to get everyone who’s eligible vaccinated immediately. If you haven’t received your shot and are eligible, it’s vitally important that you get it as soon as possible at one of the many sites located around the state.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 198,847
- Total Positive – 4,814
- Percent Positive – 2.42%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.75%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,320 (-32)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 291
- Patients in ICU – 552 (-8)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 331 (+6)
- Total Discharges – 198,935 (+274)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 39
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,313
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,434
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 24,846,507
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,924
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 347,404
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.9%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday, September 20, 2021
|Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.01%
|4.04%
|3.80%
|Central New York
|4.99%
|4.86%
|4.48%
|Finger Lakes
|4.84%
|4.78%
|4.46%
|Long Island
|3.80%
|3.68%
|3.59%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.09%
|2.92%
|2.81%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.08%
|4.86%
|4.58%
|New York City
|1.95%
|1.91%
|1.82%
|North Country
|5.91%
|5.85%
|5.71%
|Southern Tier
|3.45%
|3.41%
|3.38%
|Western New York
|4.85%
|4.81%
|4.26%
|Statewide
|2.98%
|2.91%
|2.75%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, September 20, 2021
|Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Bronx
|1.88%
|1.91%
|1.89%
|Kings
|2.12%
|2.05%
|1.91%
|New York
|1.52%
|1.51%
|1.43%
|Queens
|2.08%
|2.02%
|1.97%
|Richmond
|2.49%
|2.45%
|2.26%
Yesterday, 4,814 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,373,329. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|28,513
|74
|Allegany
|4,038
|19
|Broome
|21,898
|125
|Cattaraugus
|6,750
|22
|Cayuga
|7,942
|16
|Chautauqua
|10,980
|40
|Chemung
|9,112
|43
|Chenango
|4,212
|22
|Clinton
|5,716
|42
|Columbia
|4,664
|9
|Cortland
|4,840
|16
|Delaware
|3,090
|20
|Dutchess
|33,827
|57
|Erie
|99,259
|190
|Essex
|1,951
|12
|Franklin
|3,564
|32
|Fulton
|5,321
|11
|Genesee
|6,097
|30
|Greene
|3,972
|19
|Hamilton
|408
|0
|Herkimer
|6,030
|17
|Jefferson
|7,521
|32
|Lewis
|3,218
|11
|Livingston
|5,204
|18
|Madison
|5,426
|25
|Monroe
|78,254
|203
|Montgomery
|5,112
|18
|Nassau
|207,104
|393
|Niagara
|22,183
|48
|NYC
|1,056,492
|1,520
|Oneida
|25,899
|97
|Onondaga
|45,981
|128
|Ontario
|8,569
|29
|Orange
|54,619
|111
|Orleans
|3,677
|32
|Oswego
|9,667
|44
|Otsego
|4,177
|3
|Putnam
|11,870
|26
|Rensselaer
|13,364
|45
|Rockland
|50,943
|50
|Saratoga
|18,468
|49
|Schenectady
|15,325
|32
|Schoharie
|2,083
|7
|Schuyler
|1,289
|5
|Seneca
|2,489
|9
|St. Lawrence
|8,975
|67
|Steuben
|8,489
|95
|Suffolk
|228,170
|535
|Sullivan
|7,827
|20
|Tioga
|4,434
|34
|Tompkins
|5,974
|28
|Ulster
|16,373
|29
|Warren
|4,725
|20
|Washington
|3,967
|22
|Wayne
|7,013
|40
|Westchester
|140,934
|154
|Wyoming
|3,923
|11
|Yates
|1,407
|8
Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,313. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Kings
|4
|Livingston
|1
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Nassau
|5
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|1
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|6
|St. Lawrence
|2
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Washington
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 28,380 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 42,548 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|743,589
|702
|683,736
|682
|Central New York
|581,154
|807
|539,314
|710
|Finger Lakes
|754,301
|1,244
|702,367
|1,013
|Long Island
|1,846,536
|3,731
|1,633,985
|3,637
|Mid-Hudson
|1,438,186
|2,550
|1,275,630
|2,231
|Mohawk Valley
|290,097
|456
|268,530
|431
|New York City
|6,524,093
|16,082
|5,776,818
|31,725
|North Country
|269,499
|348
|243,219
|331
|Southern Tier
|386,197
|646
|356,532
|526
|Western New York
|824,769
|1,814
|756,893
|1,262
|Statewide
|13,658,421
|28,380
|12,237,024
|42,548