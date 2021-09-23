NY Coronavirus Update: Sept. 23

NEW YORK (WETM) — The Governor’s Office today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

The Governor today also launched two new web pages to provide expanded COVID-19 data. The first focuses on COVID-19 variants, providing public information on how we track variants, why we track variants, and updated data.

The second webpage includes the COVID-19 Breakthrough Data Report, which displays COVID-19 breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and in-depth data over time.

The breakthrough data shows that as of September 20, 2021, the New York State Department of Health is aware of 78,416 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 0.7% of fully vaccinated people 12-years or older. Also, 5,555 hospitalizations with COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 0.05% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older.

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? | Click Here

“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over and it’s critical that we continue to make progress getting shots in arms throughout the state to keep New Yorkers healthy and safe,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re implementing mask requirements in schools and facilities to keep children and their parents safe, but those measures alone won’t defeat this pandemic—we need to get everyone who’s eligible vaccinated immediately. If you haven’t received your shot and are eligible, it’s vitally important that you get it as soon as possible at one of the many sites located around the state.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 198,847

– 198,847 Total Positive – 4,814

– 4,814 Percent Positive – 2.42%

– 2.42% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.75%

– 2.75% Patient Hospitalization – 2,320 (-32)

– 2,320 (-32) Patients Newly Admitted – 291

– 291 Patients in ICU – 552 (-8)

– 552 (-8) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 331 (+6)

– 331 (+6) Total Discharges – 198,935 (+274)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 39

– 39 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,313

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,434

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,846,507

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,924

– 50,924 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 347,404

– 347,404 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.7%

– 72.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%

– 83.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.5%

– 74.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.2%

– 68.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.3%

– 61.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.3%

– 70.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, September 20, 2021 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Capital Region 4.01% 4.04% 3.80% Central New York 4.99% 4.86% 4.48% Finger Lakes 4.84% 4.78% 4.46% Long Island 3.80% 3.68% 3.59% Mid-Hudson 3.09% 2.92% 2.81% Mohawk Valley 5.08% 4.86% 4.58% New York City 1.95% 1.91% 1.82% North Country 5.91% 5.85% 5.71% Southern Tier 3.45% 3.41% 3.38% Western New York 4.85% 4.81% 4.26% Statewide 2.98% 2.91% 2.75%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, September 20, 2021 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Bronx 1.88% 1.91% 1.89% Kings 2.12% 2.05% 1.91% New York 1.52% 1.51% 1.43% Queens 2.08% 2.02% 1.97% Richmond 2.49% 2.45% 2.26%

Yesterday, 4,814 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,373,329. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 28,513 74 Allegany 4,038 19 Broome 21,898 125 Cattaraugus 6,750 22 Cayuga 7,942 16 Chautauqua 10,980 40 Chemung 9,112 43 Chenango 4,212 22 Clinton 5,716 42 Columbia 4,664 9 Cortland 4,840 16 Delaware 3,090 20 Dutchess 33,827 57 Erie 99,259 190 Essex 1,951 12 Franklin 3,564 32 Fulton 5,321 11 Genesee 6,097 30 Greene 3,972 19 Hamilton 408 0 Herkimer 6,030 17 Jefferson 7,521 32 Lewis 3,218 11 Livingston 5,204 18 Madison 5,426 25 Monroe 78,254 203 Montgomery 5,112 18 Nassau 207,104 393 Niagara 22,183 48 NYC 1,056,492 1,520 Oneida 25,899 97 Onondaga 45,981 128 Ontario 8,569 29 Orange 54,619 111 Orleans 3,677 32 Oswego 9,667 44 Otsego 4,177 3 Putnam 11,870 26 Rensselaer 13,364 45 Rockland 50,943 50 Saratoga 18,468 49 Schenectady 15,325 32 Schoharie 2,083 7 Schuyler 1,289 5 Seneca 2,489 9 St. Lawrence 8,975 67 Steuben 8,489 95 Suffolk 228,170 535 Sullivan 7,827 20 Tioga 4,434 34 Tompkins 5,974 28 Ulster 16,373 29 Warren 4,725 20 Washington 3,967 22 Wayne 7,013 40 Westchester 140,934 154 Wyoming 3,923 11 Yates 1,407 8

Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,313. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 1 Delaware 1 Dutchess 1 Genesee 1 Kings 4 Livingston 1 Madison 1 Manhattan 2 Nassau 5 Oneida 4 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Orange 2 Queens 6 St. Lawrence 2 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Washington 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 28,380 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 42,548 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: