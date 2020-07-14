Closings
NY Senate, Assembly to hold hearings on coronavirus impact, including nursing homes

by: WTEN

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Senate and Assembly will hold joint legislative hearings on the impact of the coronavirus, including in nursing homes.

On August 3 and August 10, state lawmakers will discuss the rate of coronavirus infections and the number of deaths in residential health care facilities.

The two-day hearing is one of seven that lawmakers will have related to the COVID-19 impact. The other hearings include the impact on higher education and the infection rates and deaths in hospitals.

