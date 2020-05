CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County officials announced a new free app that will allow you to submit important documents to social services electronically. It’s called NYDocSubmit.

You can take a picture and upload documents including your ID, medical documents, utility bills, and social security number.

Those can be submitted for programs like SNAP, Medicaid, and HEAP.

The app is available for both Apple and Android devices.