NY’s 7-day positivity rate drops below 0.50 percent, lowest since pandemic began

(WETM) — New York State’s 7-day average positivity rate has dropped below 0.50 percent for the first time since the onset of the COVID crisis.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the weekly average is 0.48 percent, the lowest in the nation. The state’s single-day positivity rate, 0.37 percent, is also the lowest single-day rate the state has seen since the onset of the crisis.

In the Southern Tier, the seven-day average is 0.65 and is decreasing compared to earlier this week. New York City and Long Island have the lowest rates in the state with 0.42 percent.

“With COVID-19 numbers trending downward for so many consecutive days, we are well on our way to fully reopening to a reimagined New York State,” Governor Cuomo said. “Warm weather activities across the state are in full swing, happening in front of audiences that have received their COVID-19 vaccination. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible so that you may enjoy all that our beautiful state has to offer with your loved ones.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 113,709

· Total Positive – 426

· Percent Positive – 0.37%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.48%

· Patient Hospitalization – 777 (-19)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 102

· Patients in ICU – 195 (-11)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 120 (0)

· Total Discharges – 183,250 (+93)

· Deaths – 11

· Total Deaths – 42,824

· Total vaccine doses administered – 19,716,297

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 101,624

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 566,758

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose -66.6%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 59.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 47.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 48.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, June 6, 2021 Monday, June 7, 2021 Tuesday, June 8, 2021 Capital Region 0.61% 0.57% 0.49% Central New York 0.85% 0.81% 0.76% Finger Lakes 0.98% 0.91% 0.81% Long Island 0.46% 0.45% 0.42% Mid-Hudson 0.46% 0.45% 0.45% Mohawk Valley 0.74% 0.69% 0.64% New York City 0.43% 0.43% 0.42% North Country 0.50% 0.56% 0.53% Southern Tier 0.67% 0.69% 0.65% Western New York 0.66% 0.61% 0.54% Statewide 0.51% 0.51% 0.48%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, June 6, 2021 Monday, June 7, 2021 Tuesday, June 8, 2021 Bronx 0.57% 0.57% 0.55% Kings 0.41% 0.40% 0.40% New York 0.31% 0.32% 0.31% Queens 0.42% 0.43% 0.41% Richmond 0.54% 0.52% 0.49%

Yesterday, 426 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,089,997. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,682 4 Allegany 3,555 4 Broome 18,600 0 Cattaraugus 5,717 1 Cayuga 6,332 1 Chautauqua 8,940 2 Chemung 7,750 1 Chenango 3,492 3 Clinton 4,835 0 Columbia 4,061 2 Cortland 3,915 2 Delaware 2,376 2 Dutchess 29,457 5 Erie 89,501 13 Essex 1,592 0 Franklin 2,558 0 Fulton 4,419 4 Genesee 5,432 0 Greene 3,402 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,182 0 Jefferson 6,113 5 Lewis 2,802 1 Livingston 4,515 2 Madison 4,556 2 Monroe 68,821 26 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,468 19 Niagara 20,017 2 NYC 936,045 210 Oneida 22,575 6 Onondaga 38,859 10 Ontario 7,401 1 Orange 48,257 11 Orleans 3,117 0 Oswego 7,604 1 Otsego 3,458 0 Putnam 10,600 0 Rensselaer 11,217 0 Rockland 46,915 6 Saratoga 15,349 2 Schenectady 13,184 2 Schoharie 1,692 0 Schuyler 1,069 3 Seneca 2,008 0 St. Lawrence 6,622 3 Steuben 6,939 1 Suffolk 200,824 26 Sullivan 6,666 5 Tioga 3,820 3 Tompkins 4,344 3 Ulster 13,893 2 Warren 3,656 0 Washington 3,152 2 Wayne 5,766 1 Westchester 129,552 26 Wyoming 3,578 1 Yates 1,178 0

Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,824. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 2 Cattaraugus 1 Erie 1 Kings 1 Manhattan 1 Onondaga 1 Queens 3 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 40,073 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 66,508 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 645,087 2,062 571,771 4,158 Central New York 513,149 1,111 456,250 2,496 Finger Lakes 653,668 1,877 583,478 3,960 Long Island 1,435,211 7,451 1,236,087 11,915 Mid-Hudson 1,168,404 5,184 1,004,692 8,722 Mohawk Valley 252,116 564 225,935 1,073 New York City 5,042,099 18,417 4,350,833 28,267 North Country 231,497 417 208,266 753 Southern Tier 334,722 1,013 299,160 1,502 Western New York 706,629 1,977 611,184 3,662 Statewide 10,982,582 40,073 9,547,656 66,508

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.