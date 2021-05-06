NYS announces lowest single-day COVID-19 positivity rate since October 2020

(WETM) – The New York State COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.27 percent, the lowest since October 22, 2020. The Southern Tier’s seven-day average is still below one percent, which is the lowest in the state.
- Statewide positivity rate drops to 1.27 percent
- Statewide seven-day average drops to 1.62 percent—Lowest since Nov. 3
- All NYS regions drop below 3 percent for seven-day average —The first time since Nov. 5
- Hospitalizations drop to 2,335—Lowest since Nov. 18; Decreased by 599 patients during the past week
- ICU patients decrease to 605 —Lowest since Nov. 24
- Intubations drop to 371 —Lowest since Nov. 30
- 23 COVID-19 deaths in NYS on Wednesday, May 5
Governor Cuomo says the state is progressing forward, allowing for businesses to reopen.
“As we make progress defeating the COVID beast and the numbers continue to come down, we are incrementally reopening our economy based on the science and the data,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is all good news, but we aren’t through this pandemic yet and it’s essential that New Yorkers continue practicing safe behaviors like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing to slow the spread. We will get past COVID, but only if we do it together, so we need every single New Yorker to do their part and get vaccinated so we can begin to recover, reimagine and rebuild.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 203,644
- Total Positive – 2,585
- Percent Positive – 1.27%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.62%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,335 (-123)
- 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 2,572
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -599
- Patients Newly Admitted – 287
- Number ICU – 605 (-5)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 371 (-8)
- Total Discharges – 177,356 (+344)
- Deaths – 23
- Total Deaths – 42,185
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|87
|0.01%
|28%
|Central New York
|65
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|220
|0.02%
|39%
|Long Island
|308
|0.01%
|36%
|Mid-Hudson
|223
|0.01%
|46%
|Mohawk Valley
|33
|0.01%
|39%
|New York City
|1057
|0.01%
|34%
|North Country
|17
|0.00%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|73
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|252
|0.02%
|33%
|Statewide
|2335
|0.01%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|202
|14%
|Central New York
|233
|178
|24%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|228
|43%
|Long Island
|852
|601
|29%
|Mid-Hudson
|667
|397
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|94
|70
|26%
|New York City
|2,533
|1901
|25%
|North Country
|57
|30
|47%
|Southern Tier
|115
|74
|36%
|Western New York
|545
|348
|36%
|Statewide
|5,729
|4029
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.47%
|1.49%
|1.34%
|Central New York
|1.58%
|1.51%
|1.38%
|Finger Lakes
|2.92%
|2.84%
|2.74%
|Long Island
|1.74%
|1.67%
|1.57%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.77%
|1.71%
|1.67%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.38%
|1.44%
|1.36%
|New York City
|1.65%
|1.61%
|1.55%
|North Country
|2.00%
|2.09%
|1.92%
|Southern Tier
|0.74%
|0.75%
|0.68%
|Western New York
|3.23%
|3.12%
|2.82%
|Statewide
|1.76%
|1.71%
|1.62%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Bronx
|1.66%
|1.67%
|1.57%
|Brooklyn
|1.98%
|1.98%
|1.90%
|Manhattan
|0.98%
|0.93%
|0.90%
|Queens
|1.76%
|1.68%
|1.64%
|Staten Island
|2.00%
|1.91%
|1.86%
Of the 2,048,489 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,246
|20
|Allegany
|3,343
|7
|Broome
|18,105
|24
|Cattaraugus
|5,460
|16
|Cayuga
|6,098
|5
|Chautauqua
|8,695
|13
|Chemung
|7,423
|7
|Chenango
|3,342
|11
|Clinton
|4,744
|13
|Columbia
|3,933
|9
|Cortland
|3,673
|10
|Delaware
|2,287
|8
|Dutchess
|28,892
|42
|Erie
|87,153
|136
|Essex
|1,552
|1
|Franklin
|2,499
|2
|Fulton
|4,246
|7
|Genesee
|5,268
|8
|Greene
|3,287
|8
|Hamilton
|304
|0
|Herkimer
|5,041
|12
|Jefferson
|5,746
|18
|Lewis
|2,590
|10
|Livingston
|4,245
|12
|Madison
|4,411
|7
|Monroe
|64,987
|257
|Montgomery
|4,130
|12
|Nassau
|181,253
|145
|Niagara
|19,347
|41
|NYC
|920,091
|1,042
|Oneida
|21,998
|28
|Onondaga
|37,518
|61
|Ontario
|7,212
|20
|Orange
|47,491
|54
|Orleans
|2,989
|13
|Oswego
|7,304
|21
|Otsego
|3,347
|7
|Putnam
|10,471
|10
|Rensselaer
|10,977
|13
|Rockland
|46,483
|37
|Saratoga
|14,903
|16
|Schenectady
|12,815
|15
|Schoharie
|1,625
|2
|Schuyler
|1,026
|3
|Seneca
|1,959
|3
|St. Lawrence
|6,405
|11
|Steuben
|6,626
|27
|Suffolk
|198,183
|160
|Sullivan
|6,456
|18
|Tioga
|3,614
|5
|Tompkins
|4,184
|6
|Ulster
|13,620
|24
|Warren
|3,513
|6
|Washington
|3,016
|5
|Wayne
|5,531
|18
|Westchester
|128,236
|83
|Wyoming
|3,442
|12
|Yates
|1,154
|4
Yesterday, 23 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State—the lowest single-day death toll since November 10, 2020—bringing the total to 42,185. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|6
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|2
|Queens
|3
|Richmond
|4
|Saratoga
|1