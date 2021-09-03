NYS COVID-19 Friday update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 80% of New Yorkers over 18 have received at least one vaccine dose. Statewide, 64,961 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday. Also on Thursday, there were 28 deaths reported in New York.
The office of Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID on Friday. “We are not through this pandemic yet, and vaccinations are the key to keeping our friends, families and neighbors safe so we can rid ourselves of COVID-19 for good,” she said in a written statement. “Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine and it’s safe, free, and effective. Everyone eligible who hasn’t taken the shot yet should do so right away—that’s how we move beyond COVID-19 and rebuild our state for a brighter future.”
Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 180,218
- Total Positive – 6,010
- Percent Positive – 3.33%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.26%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,354 (+35)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 330
- Patients in ICU – 524 (+25)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 260 (+5)
- Total Discharges – 193,678 (+288)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,667
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,654
- Total vaccine doses administered – 23,853,357
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 64,961
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 382,134
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.4%
Daily COVID death data reported to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:
|Region
|Tuesday, August 31
|Wednesday, September 1
|Thursday, September 2
|Capital Region
|4.60%
|4.80%
|4.53%
|Central New York
|4.69%
|4.73%
|4.49%
|Finger Lakes
|4.61%
|4.47%
|4.37%
|Long Island
|4.44%
|4.27%
|4.28%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.67%
|3.61%
|3.53%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.53%
|4.54%
|4.50%
|New York City
|2.53%
|2.43%
|2.42%
|North Country
|4.62%
|4.84%
|5.17%
|Southern Tier
|3.53%
|3.61%
|3.38%
|Western New York
|4.09%
|4.13%
|4.08%
|Statewide
|3.36%
|3.31%
|3.26%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:
|Borough
|Tuesday, August 31
|Wednesday, September 1
|Thursday, September 2
|Bronx
|2.90%
|2.86%
|2.88%
|Kings
|2.59%
|2.48%
|2.45%
|New York
|1.97%
|1.88%
|1.89%
|Queens
|2.49%
|2.38%
|2.34%
|Richmond
|3.52%
|3.46%
|3.50%
On Thursday, 6,010 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York, bringing the total to 2,276,253:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|27,109
|89
|Allegany
|3,749
|17
|Broome
|20,312
|111
|Cattaraugus
|6,224
|41
|Cayuga
|7,258
|66
|Chautauqua
|9,809
|53
|Chemung
|8,354
|29
|Chenango
|3,938
|12
|Clinton
|5,131
|23
|Columbia
|4,380
|9
|Cortland
|4,411
|15
|Delaware
|2,704
|19
|Dutchess
|32,249
|70
|Erie
|95,148
|211
|Essex
|1,799
|17
|Franklin
|2,986
|28
|Fulton
|4,944
|23
|Genesee
|5,754
|8
|Greene
|3,721
|7
|Hamilton
|364
|0
|Herkimer
|5,645
|16
|Jefferson
|6,761
|37
|Lewis
|2,988
|9
|Livingston
|4,879
|28
|Madison
|4,996
|24
|Monroe
|74,795
|218
|Montgomery
|4,740
|14
|Nassau
|199,700
|470
|Niagara
|21,175
|48
|NYC
|1,023,141
|2,219
|Oneida
|24,284
|89
|Onondaga
|42,914
|223
|Ontario
|8,037
|25
|Orange
|52,486
|130
|Orleans
|3,380
|12
|Oswego
|8,646
|64
|Otsego
|3,874
|17
|Putnam
|11,415
|13
|Rensselaer
|12,512
|54
|Rockland
|49,429
|60
|Saratoga
|17,422
|72
|Schenectady
|14,568
|39
|Schoharie
|1,912
|13
|Schuyler
|1,157
|3
|Seneca
|2,217
|10
|St. Lawrence
|7,710
|86
|Steuben
|7,560
|40
|Suffolk
|218,398
|722
|Sullivan
|7,397
|24
|Tioga
|4,133
|14
|Tompkins
|5,331
|52
|Ulster
|15,456
|49
|Warren
|4,271
|20
|Washington
|3,512
|26
|Wayne
|6,398
|19
|Westchester
|137,685
|193
|Wyoming
|3,725
|6
|Yates
|1,260
|4
On Thursday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,667:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Chenango
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|2
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|6
|Saratoga
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|2
On Thursday, 37,913 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 28,834 completed their vaccine series:
|Region
|Total with at least one vaccine dose
|24-hour increase in completed vaccine series
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|727,010
|1,058
|668,184
|796
|Central New York
|568,739
|873
|528,353
|573
|Finger Lakes
|735,264
|1,294
|686,517
|755
|Long Island
|1,762,013
|4,360
|1,564,520
|3,469
|Mid-Hudson
|1,389,617
|2,912
|1,231,680
|2,163
|Mohawk Valley
|283,060
|357
|261,728
|363
|New York City
|6,195,134
|25,071
|5,504,727
|19,213
|North Country
|262,651
|418
|237,812
|303
|Southern Tier
|376,770
|602
|348,242
|441
|Western New York
|800,625
|968
|736,755
|758
|Statewide
|13,100,883
|37,913
|11,768,518
|28,834