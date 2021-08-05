NYS doesn’t plan to issue any guidance for reopening of schools, governor’s office confirms

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A spokesperson for Governor Andrew Cuomo confirms to Nexstar contributor WSYR that neither his office nor the New York State Department of Health will issue any kind of guidance for the reopening of schools next month.

The spokesperson blames the COVID-19 state of emergency having been rescinded.

The Williamsville Central School District has released a statement on the matter:

“The District was informed last night that the New York State Department of Health will not be providing health and safety guidance for schools operating during the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2021-2022 academic year. We will continue to plan and prepare for the upcoming school year using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools and the American Academy of Pediatrics COVID-19 Guidance for Safe Schools as a basis for creating an educational environment that is as healthy and safe as possible for all of our students and faculty and staff.” Williamsville Central School District

