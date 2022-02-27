Watch the governor’s full press briefing in the video player above.

NEW YORK (PIX11/WIVB) — Students in New York State can get ready to ditch their masks.

The indoor mask mandate issued by the state will be ended effective Wednesday, Gov Kathy Hochul announced Sunday. She said some counties with higher transmission rates can make their own decisions, but there won’t be a mandate from the state.

Hochul said parents can also keep masks on their kids if they want.

Her announcement comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their mask guidelines. Hochul pointed to an ongoing drop in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

As a precaution, New York will distribute more than 20 million COVID tests to school districts across the state, Hochul said.

Niagara County will not implement a mask mandate for its schools, Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh confirmed.

“Today, Governor Hochul announced the state mandate requiring masks in schools will be lifted this Wednesday, March 2. It will then be left to individual counties to decide whether to continue such a mandate, said Wydysh. We have previously said that Niagara County would not continue that mandate if the decision were left to us. We continue to hold that view and want to be clear that Niagara County will NOT be implementing any local mask mandate for our schools.”

News 4 reached out to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s office and is waiting to hear back.

