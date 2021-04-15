NYS lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations since December

Phlebotomist lab assistant Jennifer Cukati, right, and Registered Nurse Carina Klescewski, left, care for a COVID-19 patient inside the Sutter Roseville Medical Center ICU in Roseville, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The patient came in the night before “code blue” and COVID-19 positive. His heart stopped and he had to be intubated, and is on a respirator. The state has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that a projection model shows California could be facing nearly 100,000 hospitalizations within a month. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

(WETM) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 3,963, the first time under 4,000 since December 1. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.76 percent, the lowest since November 21. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.05 percent, the lowest since November 25.

“New Yorkers are continuing to practice the right behaviors and follow the state’s public health guidance, and they should be commended for that. Even as we make progress vaccinating more New Yorkers every single day and hospitalizations drop to new lows, it’s critical for us all to stay vigilant until the infection rate drops and we reach a higher level of immunity,” Governor Cuomo said. “Washing hands, staying appropriately socially distanced, and wearing masks are important things each of us can do to slow the spread. New York State is opening more vaccination sites and expanding eligibility for the vaccine to get more shots in arms, faster. This has been an incredibly trying time for all New Yorkers, and I know COVID fatigue is setting in, but we can’t give up fighting this virus until we reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 249,103
  • Total Positive – 6,884
  • Percent Positive – 2.76%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.05%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,963 (-128)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -459
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 492
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 886 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 559 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 169,267 (+534)
  • Deaths – 46
  • Total Deaths – 41,347

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1090.01%30%
Central New York620.01%31%
Finger Lakes1870.02%38%
Long Island6630.02%34%
Mid-Hudson4330.02%44%
Mohawk Valley480.01%40%
New York City20260.02%32%
North Country240.01%54%
Southern Tier800.01%48%
Western New York3310.02%34%
Statewide39630.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region237201 18%
Central New York262183 30%
Finger Lakes397239 38%
Long Island851659 24%
Mid-Hudson677422 40%
Mohawk Valley9779 21%
New York City2,5582,007 23%
North Country5934 46%
Southern Tier12670 45%
Western New York547364 35%
Statewide5,8114,258 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region2.34%2.29%2.25%
Central New York1.49%1.50%1.44%
Finger Lakes3.13%3.09%3.11%
Long Island3.85%3.71%3.50%
Mid-Hudson3.76%3.72%3.63%
Mohawk Valley1.76%1.89%1.99%
New York City3.44%3.37%3.33%
North Country1.78%1.70%1.64%
Southern Tier0.75%0.80%0.82%
Western New York4.84%4.84%4.73%
Statewide3.16%3.12%3.05%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Bronx3.25%3.31%3.39%
Brooklyn3.45%3.74%3.64%
Manhattan2.05%2.06%2.08%
Queens3.67%3.75%3.80%
Staten Island4.19%4.40%4.29%

Of the 1,964,435 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany23,47364
Allegany3,15413
Broome17,23964
Cattaraugus5,09830
Cayuga5,82515
Chautauqua8,30448
Chemung7,08113
Chenango3,04817
Clinton4,50129
Columbia3,8096
Cortland3,5227
Delaware2,13718
Dutchess27,720104
Erie81,141585
Essex1,4934
Franklin2,3838
Fulton4,02124
Genesee5,02814
Greene3,09413
Hamilton3011
Herkimer4,89613
Jefferson5,42416
Lewis2,4329
Livingston3,97027
Madison4,27316
Monroe60,325381
Montgomery3,86119
Nassau175,919527
Niagara17,999111
NYC882,1202,734
Oneida21,32938
Onondaga35,694118
Ontario6,81146
Orange45,755172
Orleans2,73418
Oswego6,93930
Otsego3,15620
Putnam10,11334
Rensselaer10,56741
Rockland45,43994
Saratoga14,29270
Schenectady12,33243
Schoharie1,53818
Schuyler9834
Seneca1,8574
St. Lawrence6,15518
Steuben6,23119
Suffolk192,006627
Sullivan6,06129
Tioga3,35724
Tompkins4,03415
Ulster12,88247
Warren3,34912
Washington2,82613
Wayne5,19642
Westchester124,881346
Wyoming3,2269
Yates1,1013

Yesterday, 46 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,347. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Chenango1
Erie5
Kings9
Manhattan2
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau4
Onondaga1
Orange2
Queens9
Rockland3
Suffolk4
Westchester2

