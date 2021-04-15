NYS lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations since December

Phlebotomist lab assistant Jennifer Cukati, right, and Registered Nurse Carina Klescewski, left, care for a COVID-19 patient inside the Sutter Roseville Medical Center ICU in Roseville, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The patient came in the night before “code blue” and COVID-19 positive. His heart stopped and he had to be intubated, and is on a respirator. The state has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that a projection model shows California could be facing nearly 100,000 hospitalizations within a month. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

(WETM) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 3,963, the first time under 4,000 since December 1. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.76 percent, the lowest since November 21. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.05 percent, the lowest since November 25.

“New Yorkers are continuing to practice the right behaviors and follow the state’s public health guidance, and they should be commended for that. Even as we make progress vaccinating more New Yorkers every single day and hospitalizations drop to new lows, it’s critical for us all to stay vigilant until the infection rate drops and we reach a higher level of immunity,” Governor Cuomo said. “Washing hands, staying appropriately socially distanced, and wearing masks are important things each of us can do to slow the spread. New York State is opening more vaccination sites and expanding eligibility for the vaccine to get more shots in arms, faster. This has been an incredibly trying time for all New Yorkers, and I know COVID fatigue is setting in, but we can’t give up fighting this virus until we reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 249,103

– 249,103 Total Positive – 6,884

– 6,884 Percent Positive – 2.76%

– 2.76% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.05%

– 3.05% Patient Hospitalization – 3,963 (-128)

– 3,963 (-128) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -459

– -459 Patients Newly Admitted – 492

– 492 Hospital Counties – 53

– 53 Number ICU – 886 (-1)

– 886 (-1) Number ICU with Intubation – 559 (-4)

– 559 (-4) Total Discharges – 169,267 (+534)

– 169,267 (+534) Deaths – 46

– 46 Total Deaths – 41,347

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 109 0.01% 30% Central New York 62 0.01% 31% Finger Lakes 187 0.02% 38% Long Island 663 0.02% 34% Mid-Hudson 433 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 48 0.01% 40% New York City 2026 0.02% 32% North Country 24 0.01% 54% Southern Tier 80 0.01% 48% Western New York 331 0.02% 34% Statewide 3963 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 237 201 18% Central New York 262 183 30% Finger Lakes 397 239 38% Long Island 851 659 24% Mid-Hudson 677 422 40% Mohawk Valley 97 79 21% New York City 2,558 2,007 23% North Country 59 34 46% Southern Tier 126 70 45% Western New York 547 364 35% Statewide 5,811 4,258 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 2.34% 2.29% 2.25% Central New York 1.49% 1.50% 1.44% Finger Lakes 3.13% 3.09% 3.11% Long Island 3.85% 3.71% 3.50% Mid-Hudson 3.76% 3.72% 3.63% Mohawk Valley 1.76% 1.89% 1.99% New York City 3.44% 3.37% 3.33% North Country 1.78% 1.70% 1.64% Southern Tier 0.75% 0.80% 0.82% Western New York 4.84% 4.84% 4.73% Statewide 3.16% 3.12% 3.05%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 3.25% 3.31% 3.39% Brooklyn 3.45% 3.74% 3.64% Manhattan 2.05% 2.06% 2.08% Queens 3.67% 3.75% 3.80% Staten Island 4.19% 4.40% 4.29%

Of the 1,964,435 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,473 64 Allegany 3,154 13 Broome 17,239 64 Cattaraugus 5,098 30 Cayuga 5,825 15 Chautauqua 8,304 48 Chemung 7,081 13 Chenango 3,048 17 Clinton 4,501 29 Columbia 3,809 6 Cortland 3,522 7 Delaware 2,137 18 Dutchess 27,720 104 Erie 81,141 585 Essex 1,493 4 Franklin 2,383 8 Fulton 4,021 24 Genesee 5,028 14 Greene 3,094 13 Hamilton 301 1 Herkimer 4,896 13 Jefferson 5,424 16 Lewis 2,432 9 Livingston 3,970 27 Madison 4,273 16 Monroe 60,325 381 Montgomery 3,861 19 Nassau 175,919 527 Niagara 17,999 111 NYC 882,120 2,734 Oneida 21,329 38 Onondaga 35,694 118 Ontario 6,811 46 Orange 45,755 172 Orleans 2,734 18 Oswego 6,939 30 Otsego 3,156 20 Putnam 10,113 34 Rensselaer 10,567 41 Rockland 45,439 94 Saratoga 14,292 70 Schenectady 12,332 43 Schoharie 1,538 18 Schuyler 983 4 Seneca 1,857 4 St. Lawrence 6,155 18 Steuben 6,231 19 Suffolk 192,006 627 Sullivan 6,061 29 Tioga 3,357 24 Tompkins 4,034 15 Ulster 12,882 47 Warren 3,349 12 Washington 2,826 13 Wayne 5,196 42 Westchester 124,881 346 Wyoming 3,226 9 Yates 1,101 3

Yesterday, 46 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,347. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: