NY’s moratorium on COVID-related evictions extended through rest of 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s moratorium on COVID-19-related commercial evictions has been extended once again.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the extension during a conference on Monday. It goes through January 1, on Monday afternoon.

The moratorium has been in place since March, when the pandemic was starting to reach its height in New York.

During the same conference in which Cuomo announced the extension, he shared information on rates of infection in the state.

Cuomo says New York is seeing “significant action in clusters.” Multiple counties near New York City have high infection rates.

Sunday’s positive rate for coronavirus testing in the state as a whole was 1.5 percent, the Governor says.

Cuomo’s other big announcement during the conference involved international travel. He says that travelers coming from Level 2 or 3 countries around the world must quarantine when entering New York.

All but 32 countries around the world are affected by this.

