NYS sees lowest COVID positivity rate since before Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York state posted its lowest daily COVID-19 positivity rate since Nov. 21, according to an update provided Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Additionally, statewide hospitalizations are at their lowest level since Dec. 12, Cuomo’s office said.
Here’s a full look at the latest statewide data.
- Test Results Reported – 270,089
- Total Positive – 7,593
- Percent Positive – 2.81% (Lowest since November 21)
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.12%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,177 (-146) (Lowest since December 12)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -526
- Patients Newly Admitted – 606
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 1,043 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 712 (-23) (Lowest since December 29)
- Total Discharges – 148,355 (+625)
- Deaths – 60
- Total Deaths – 38,796
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|118
|0.01%
|34%
|Central New York
|58
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|181
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|885
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|546
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|77
|0.02%
|38%
|New York City
|2,997
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|56
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|77
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|182
|0.01%
|36%
|Statewide
|5,177
|0.03%
|35%
ICU bed capacity and occupancy
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|241
|190
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|167
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|252
|35%
|Long Island
|859
|659
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|401
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|70
|30%
|New York City
|2,616
|2,028
|23%
|North Country
|63
|29
|52%
|Southern Tier
|126
|62
|49%
|Western New York
|543
|334
|41%
|Statewide
|5,884
|4,192
|29%
Positive test results
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.88%
|1.99%
|1.88%
|Central New York
|0.95%
|1.00%
|0.87%
|Finger Lakes
|1.89%
|1.89%
|1.75%
|Long Island
|4.02%
|4.18%
|4.18%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.10%
|4.14%
|4.12%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.77%
|1.78%
|1.54%
|New York City
|3.90%
|4.02%
|3.98%
|North Country
|2.50%
|2.77%
|2.61%
|Southern Tier
|0.69%
|0.70%
|0.72%
|Western New York
|1.84%
|1.90%
|1.85%
|Statewide
|3.09%
|3.18%
|3.12%
|NYC BOROUGH
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Bronx
|4.67%
|5.14%
|5.14%
|Brooklyn
|3.87%
|4.39%
|4.32%
|Manhattan
|2.31%
|2.55%
|2.59%
|Queens
|3.95%
|4.26%
|4.39%
|Staten Island
|3.81%
|4.11%
|4.43%
Geographic breakdown of positive tests
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,030
|45
|Allegany
|2,913
|5
|Broome
|15,169
|141
|Cattaraugus
|4,458
|10
|Cayuga
|5,406
|8
|Chautauqua
|7,379
|18
|Chemung
|6,454
|1
|Chenango
|2,461
|9
|Clinton
|3,704
|22
|Columbia
|3,425
|4
|Cortland
|3,192
|14
|Delaware
|1,543
|8
|Dutchess
|22,678
|129
|Erie
|66,059
|270
|Essex
|1,356
|4
|Franklin
|2,120
|13
|Fulton
|3,389
|13
|Genesee
|4,450
|15
|Greene
|2,682
|12
|Hamilton
|285
|0
|Herkimer
|4,578
|3
|Jefferson
|4,852
|16
|Lewis
|2,080
|6
|Livingston
|3,576
|8
|Madison
|3,869
|6
|Monroe
|52,990
|112
|Montgomery
|3,219
|13
|Nassau
|150,538
|687
|Niagara
|15,404
|24
|NYC
|726,459
|4,025
|Oneida
|19,829
|36
|Onondaga
|32,606
|44
|Ontario
|5,858
|19
|Orange
|37,631
|190
|Orleans
|2,463
|7
|Oswego
|6,060
|22
|Otsego
|2,402
|29
|Putnam
|8,460
|42
|Rensselaer
|9,124
|21
|Rockland
|39,149
|194
|Saratoga
|12,095
|43
|Schenectady
|10,946
|35
|Schoharie
|1,229
|6
|Schuyler
|870
|1
|Seneca
|1,632
|5
|St. Lawrence
|5,622
|21
|Steuben
|5,545
|15
|Suffolk
|164,539
|654
|Sullivan
|4,822
|26
|Tioga
|2,826
|7
|Tompkins
|3,489
|17
|Ulster
|10,206
|60
|Warren
|2,872
|8
|Washington
|2,366
|6
|Wayne
|4,510
|15
|Westchester
|109,038
|415
|Wyoming
|2,853
|12
|Yates
|1,017
|2
Deaths
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|7
|Chenango
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|7
|Manhattan
|6
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|5
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|14
|Richmond
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|7
