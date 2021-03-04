NYS sees lowest COVID positivity rate since before Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York state posted its lowest daily COVID-19 positivity rate since Nov. 21, according to an update provided Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Additionally, statewide hospitalizations are at their lowest level since Dec. 12, Cuomo’s office said.

Here’s a full look at the latest statewide data.

Test Results Reported – 270,089

– 270,089 Total Positive – 7,593

– 7,593 Percent Positive – 2.81% ( Lowest since November 21 )

– 2.81% ( ) 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.12%

– 3.12% Patient Hospitalization – 5,177 (-146) ( Lowest since December 12 )

– 5,177 (-146) ( ) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -526

– -526 Patients Newly Admitted – 606

– 606 Hospital Counties – 53

– 53 Number ICU – 1,043 (-4)

– 1,043 (-4) Number ICU with Intubation – 712 (-23) ( Lowest since December 29 )

– 712 (-23) ( ) Total Discharges – 148,355 (+625)

– 148,355 (+625) Deaths – 60

– 60 Total Deaths – 38,796

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 118 0.01% 34% Central New York 58 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 181 0.02% 40% Long Island 885 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 546 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 77 0.02% 38% New York City 2,997 0.04% 31% North Country 56 0.01% 57% Southern Tier 77 0.01% 50% Western New York 182 0.01% 36% Statewide 5,177 0.03% 35%

ICU bed capacity and occupancy

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 241 190 19% Central New York 262 167 34% Finger Lakes 397 252 35% Long Island 859 659 23% Mid-Hudson 680 401 41% Mohawk Valley 97 70 30% New York City 2,616 2,028 23% North Country 63 29 52% Southern Tier 126 62 49% Western New York 543 334 41% Statewide 5,884 4,192 29%

Positive test results

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.88% 1.99% 1.88% Central New York 0.95% 1.00% 0.87% Finger Lakes 1.89% 1.89% 1.75% Long Island 4.02% 4.18% 4.18% Mid-Hudson 4.10% 4.14% 4.12% Mohawk Valley 1.77% 1.78% 1.54% New York City 3.90% 4.02% 3.98% North Country 2.50% 2.77% 2.61% Southern Tier 0.69% 0.70% 0.72% Western New York 1.84% 1.90% 1.85% Statewide 3.09% 3.18% 3.12%

NYC BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 4.67% 5.14% 5.14% Brooklyn 3.87% 4.39% 4.32% Manhattan 2.31% 2.55% 2.59% Queens 3.95% 4.26% 4.39% Staten Island 3.81% 4.11% 4.43%

Geographic breakdown of positive tests

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 21,030 45 Allegany 2,913 5 Broome 15,169 141 Cattaraugus 4,458 10 Cayuga 5,406 8 Chautauqua 7,379 18 Chemung 6,454 1 Chenango 2,461 9 Clinton 3,704 22 Columbia 3,425 4 Cortland 3,192 14 Delaware 1,543 8 Dutchess 22,678 129 Erie 66,059 270 Essex 1,356 4 Franklin 2,120 13 Fulton 3,389 13 Genesee 4,450 15 Greene 2,682 12 Hamilton 285 0 Herkimer 4,578 3 Jefferson 4,852 16 Lewis 2,080 6 Livingston 3,576 8 Madison 3,869 6 Monroe 52,990 112 Montgomery 3,219 13 Nassau 150,538 687 Niagara 15,404 24 NYC 726,459 4,025 Oneida 19,829 36 Onondaga 32,606 44 Ontario 5,858 19 Orange 37,631 190 Orleans 2,463 7 Oswego 6,060 22 Otsego 2,402 29 Putnam 8,460 42 Rensselaer 9,124 21 Rockland 39,149 194 Saratoga 12,095 43 Schenectady 10,946 35 Schoharie 1,229 6 Schuyler 870 1 Seneca 1,632 5 St. Lawrence 5,622 21 Steuben 5,545 15 Suffolk 164,539 654 Sullivan 4,822 26 Tioga 2,826 7 Tompkins 3,489 17 Ulster 10,206 60 Warren 2,872 8 Washington 2,366 6 Wayne 4,510 15 Westchester 109,038 415 Wyoming 2,853 12 Yates 1,017 2

Deaths

County New Deaths Bronx 7 Chenango 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 1 Kings 7 Manhattan 6 Monroe 1 Nassau 5 Orange 2 Queens 14 Richmond 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 3 Ulster 1 Westchester 7