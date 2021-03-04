NYS sees lowest COVID positivity rate since before Thanksgiving

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York state posted its lowest daily COVID-19 positivity rate since Nov. 21, according to an update provided Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Additionally, statewide hospitalizations are at their lowest level since Dec. 12, Cuomo’s office said.

Here’s a full look at the latest statewide data.

  • Test Results Reported – 270,089
  • Total Positive – 7,593
  • Percent Positive – 2.81% (Lowest since November 21)
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.12%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,177 (-146)  (Lowest since December 12)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -526
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 606
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 1,043 (-4) 
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 712 (-23) (Lowest since December 29)
  • Total Discharges – 148,355 (+625)
  • Deaths – 60
  • Total Deaths – 38,796
RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1180.01%34%
Central New York580.01%32%
Finger Lakes1810.02%40%
Long Island8850.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5460.02%44%
Mohawk Valley770.02%38%
New York City2,9970.04%31%
North Country560.01%57%
Southern Tier770.01%50%
Western New York1820.01%36%
Statewide5,1770.03%35%

ICU bed capacity and occupancy

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region24119019%
Central New York26216734%
Finger Lakes39725235%
Long Island85965923%
Mid-Hudson68040141%
Mohawk Valley977030%
New York City2,6162,02823%
North Country632952%
Southern Tier1266249%
Western New York54333441%
Statewide5,8844,19229%

Positive test results

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.88%1.99%1.88%
Central New York0.95%1.00%0.87%
Finger Lakes1.89%1.89%1.75%
Long Island4.02%4.18%4.18%
Mid-Hudson4.10%4.14%4.12%
Mohawk Valley1.77%1.78%1.54%
New York City3.90%4.02%3.98%
North Country2.50%2.77%2.61%
Southern Tier0.69%0.70%0.72%
Western New York1.84%1.90%1.85%
Statewide3.09%3.18%3.12%
NYC BOROUGHMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Bronx4.67%5.14%5.14%
Brooklyn3.87%4.39%4.32%
Manhattan2.31%2.55%2.59%
Queens3.95%4.26%4.39%
Staten Island3.81%4.11%4.43%

Geographic breakdown of positive tests

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany21,03045
Allegany2,9135
Broome15,169141
Cattaraugus4,45810
Cayuga5,4068
Chautauqua7,37918
Chemung6,4541
Chenango2,4619
Clinton3,70422
Columbia3,4254
Cortland3,19214
Delaware1,5438
Dutchess22,678129
Erie66,059270
Essex1,3564
Franklin2,12013
Fulton3,38913
Genesee4,45015
Greene2,68212
Hamilton2850
Herkimer4,5783
Jefferson4,85216
Lewis2,0806
Livingston3,5768
Madison3,8696
Monroe52,990112
Montgomery3,21913
Nassau150,538687
Niagara15,40424
NYC726,4594,025
Oneida19,82936
Onondaga32,60644
Ontario5,85819
Orange37,631190
Orleans2,4637
Oswego6,06022
Otsego2,40229
Putnam8,46042
Rensselaer9,12421
Rockland39,149194
Saratoga12,09543
Schenectady10,94635
Schoharie1,2296
Schuyler8701
Seneca1,6325
St. Lawrence5,62221
Steuben5,54515
Suffolk164,539654
Sullivan4,82226
Tioga2,8267
Tompkins3,48917
Ulster10,20660
Warren2,8728
Washington2,3666
Wayne4,51015
Westchester109,038415
Wyoming2,85312
Yates1,0172

Deaths

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx7
Chenango1
Dutchess2
Erie1
Kings7
Manhattan6
Monroe1
Nassau5
Orange2
Queens14
Richmond1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk3
Ulster1
Westchester7

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss