NYS sees lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since December 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York has recorded its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since December 4.
According to the newest update from Gov. Cuomo’s office, 4,351 people are hospitalized, and 899 of them are receiving intensive care. 56 people died of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The state’s latest overall positivity rate is 2.96 percent. Here’s a complete breakdown of the statistics shared on Friday morning:
- Test Results Reported – 304,956
- Total Positive – 9,014
- Percent Positive – 2.96%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,351 (-71)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -189
- Patients Newly Admitted – 538
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 899 (-48)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 591 (-9)
- Total Discharges – 166,520 (+546)
- Deaths – 56
- Total Deaths – 41,028
Regional Hospital Bed Capacity & Occupancy
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|109
|0.01%
|33%
|Central New York
|49
|0.01%
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|190
|0.02%
|42%
|Long Island
|720
|0.03%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|493
|0.02%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|61
|0.01%
|42%
|New York City
|2,324
|0.03%
|33%
|North Country
|27
|0.01%
|55%
|Southern Tier
|81
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|297
|0.02%
|39%
|Statewide
|4,351
|0.02%
|37%
Regional ICU Bed Capacity & Occupancy
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|203
|17%
|Central New York
|272
|195
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|243
|41%
|Long Island
|860
|673
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|417
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|71
|24%
|New York City
|2,574
|2,023
|23%
|North Country
|61
|31
|45%
|Southern Tier
|126
|69
|46%
|Western New York
|545
|348
|39%
|Statewide
|5,848
|4,273
|29%
Positive Test Results
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|2.25%
|2.28%
|2.25%
|Central New York
|1.45%
|1.46%
|1.48%
|Finger Lakes
|2.69%
|2.81%
|2.85%
|Long Island
|4.27%
|4.28%
|4.15%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.34%
|4.14%
|4.03%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.61%
|1.51%
|1.59%
|New York City
|4.11%
|3.92%
|3.88%
|North Country
|1.79%
|1.72%
|1.85%
|Southern Tier
|0.72%
|0.67%
|0.69%
|Western New York
|4.72%
|4.67%
|4.68%
|Statewide
|3.48%
|3.40%
|3.37%
Positive Tests In Each County
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,149
|70
|Allegany
|3,107
|10
|Broome
|16,957
|47
|Cattaraugus
|4,966
|21
|Cayuga
|5,745
|27
|Chautauqua
|8,123
|24
|Chemung
|6,979
|19
|Chenango
|2,956
|22
|Clinton
|4,391
|27
|Columbia
|3,762
|8
|Cortland
|3,482
|12
|Delaware
|2,069
|21
|Dutchess
|27,142
|110
|Erie
|78,193
|578
|Essex
|1,476
|2
|Franklin
|2,351
|3
|Fulton
|3,910
|16
|Genesee
|4,945
|30
|Greene
|3,037
|8
|Hamilton
|294
|0
|Herkimer
|4,836
|6
|Jefferson
|5,345
|14
|Lewis
|2,391
|13
|Livingston
|3,890
|14
|Madison
|4,201
|13
|Monroe
|58,774
|319
|Montgomery
|3,749
|27
|Nassau
|173,216
|668
|Niagara
|17,405
|139
|NYC
|865,460
|4,368
|Oneida
|21,095
|48
|Onondaga
|35,149
|135
|Ontario
|6,611
|41
|Orange
|44,911
|218
|Orleans
|2,673
|15
|Oswego
|6,805
|32
|Otsego
|3,067
|25
|Putnam
|9,938
|48
|Rensselaer
|10,359
|42
|Rockland
|44,823
|181
|Saratoga
|13,944
|69
|Schenectady
|12,128
|40
|Schoharie
|1,478
|8
|Schuyler
|969
|3
|Seneca
|1,824
|5
|St. Lawrence
|6,074
|27
|Steuben
|6,119
|25
|Suffolk
|188,805
|731
|Sullivan
|5,864
|45
|Tioga
|3,270
|31
|Tompkins
|3,980
|9
|Ulster
|12,588
|86
|Warren
|3,288
|8
|Washington
|2,779
|11
|Wayne
|5,055
|53
|Westchester
|123,203
|423
|Wyoming
|3,174
|15
|Yates
|1,083
|4
Deaths In Each County
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|7
|Broome
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|5
|Manhattan
|5
|Nassau
|7
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|13
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Sullivan
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|5
